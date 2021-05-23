Left Menu

Amir should not be ignored for national selection: Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has rapped the national team management and selectors for ignoring left-arm pace bowler Muhammad Amir when it comes to selection in the national side for the short formats.The fast bowling great Akram, who is also a member of the Pakistan Cricket Boards Cricket Committee, said he was surprised that Amir has been ignored I am very surprised because Amir is a very experienced bowler and one of the best in the world in T20 cricket.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:40 IST
Amir should not be ignored for national selection: Wasim Akram
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has rapped the national team management and selectors for ignoring left-arm pace bowler Muhammad Amir when it comes to selection in the national side for the short formats.

The fast bowling great Akram, who is also a member of the Pakistan Cricket Board's Cricket Committee, said he was surprised that Amir has been ignored ''I am very surprised because Amir is a very experienced bowler and one of the best in the world in T20 cricket. Personally I think he should be in Pakistan's World T20 squad,'' Akram told a TV channel.

Amir, who has quit Test cricket, plays for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League where Wasim is head coach and director of the franchise.

Akram said that if Amir had decided to retire from Test cricket it was his own business and no one should take offense to that. ''Other players have done it but no one says anything about them. So why Amir? …I think if he is available for other formats he should be playing for Pakistan.'' Amir has not played for Pakistan since last year when he had a fall out with the Pakistan team head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach, Waqar Younis and has maintained that he will not play for the national team until they remain in charge.

Asked if he as a member of the cricket committee had brought up this issue with Misbah and Waqar during a recent virtual meeting of the members, Akram said that the committee was only an advisory body.

Akram said fast bowlers hunt in packs and that is why the national team needed Amir. ''In World Cup events you need experienced bowlers who can also advise and guide the younger bowlers.'' Akram said too much fuss was created over Amir’s personal decisions in recent times. ''Other players also take time off for the birth of their child so what is the big deal.'' Akram also felt that the upcoming tour of England for a white ball series was the last chance for Misbah and Babar Azam to finalise their squad for the World T20 Cup in October.

''We need to have more impact players in the T20 squad, those who can play without fear of failure only then can we do well.'' Wasim said that if the World Cup was moved to UAE in October it would benefit the Pakistan team which was used to playing there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021