Left Menu

Ban vs SL: I'm not Pollard or Russell, so I took some time to get in, says Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim might have smashed a gutsy half-century but the wicket-keeper batsman admitted that the pitch was not easy to bat on in the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-05-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 23:06 IST
Ban vs SL: I'm not Pollard or Russell, so I took some time to get in, says Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim might have smashed a gutsy half-century but the wicket-keeper batsman admitted that the pitch was not easy to bat on in the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Sunday. Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah hit respective fifties before Mehidy Hasan bagged four wickets to help Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first ODI.

Half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur, and Mahmudullah had helped Bangladesh put up 257 despite a slow start. In reply, Sri Lanka fell 34 runs short of the target. Mushfiqur, who scored 84 runs off 87 balls, said he is not like Kieron Pollard or Andre Russell, so he stuck to his strengths and took his time to get into the groove in the first ODI.

"It was not an easy wicket to bat on. When Shakib, Liton got out early, there was pressure. Tamim batted well, allowed me to take my time. And then Riyad bhai was superb. I am not a big guy, not a Pollard or Russell, I stuck to my strengths, took my time," said Mushfiqur after the match. "I had to keep one end safe and that is what I did. The finishing touch from Riyad and Afif was superb. These conditions are not ideal to play, it is not just hot, the humidity takes a lot out of you but credit to our players," he added.

With this win Bangladesh has taken 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. While Mehidy Hasan picked four, Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets to bundle out Sri Lanka for 224. Mushfiqur was adjudged the Player of the Match for his ferocious knock. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
2
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India
3
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021