Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, May 23

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 p.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. ET. - - - -

GOLF PGA Championship: Final round coverage

Phil Mickelson has made it three quarters of the way through the PGA Championship looking every bit like a golfer poised to win another major championship. GOLF-PGA-PGACHAMPIONSHIP, Field Level Media

-- LPGA Pure Silk Championship

Wei-Ling Hsu of Chinese Taipei and Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand shared the 54-hole lead at 10 under at the Pure Silk Championship after shooting 6-under 65s on Saturday. They lead American Jessica Korda by a stroke. GOLF-LPGA-PURESILK, Field Level Media

--- NCAA BASKETBALL

Ex-MSU player Keith Appling sought in connection to fatal shooting Detroit police are seeking former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling in connection with a shooting that left a 66-year-old man dead on Saturday night.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-MSU-APPLING, Field Level Media ---

MLB Twins' DH Nelson Cruz (wrist) to miss fourth straight game Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the host Cleveland Indians due to a bruised wrist.

BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-NELSON-CRUZ, Field Level Media --

Twins put RHP Kenta Maeda (groin) on 10-day IL The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a groin strain.

BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-MAEDA, Field Level Media --

Mets ace Jacob deGrom to return Tuesday The New York Mets announced Sunday that ace Jacob deGrom will rejoin the team on Tuesday.

BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-DEGROM, Field Level Media --

Indians DH Franmil Reyes (abdomen) lands on 10-day IL The Cleveland Indians placed DH Franmil Reyes on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left abdominal strain. BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-REYES-INJURY, Field Level Media

-- Nationals place RHP Will Harris on 10-day injured list

The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Will Harris on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with inflammation of his pitching hand. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media

--- Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)

Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m. ---

NBA Coverage of Sunday playoff games (All times Eastern)

G1: Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. G1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

G1: Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m. G1: Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

--- NHL

NHL fines Montreal captain Shea Weber $5K for hit The NHL fined Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber $5,000 on Sunday for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-WEBER-FINED, Field Level Media --

Coverage of Sunday playoff games (All times Eastern) G4: Carolina at Nashville, 2:30 p.m.

G4: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m. G5: Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

G3: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. --

WNBA Sunday game coverage:

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m. ---

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Austin, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

--- MLS

Sunday game coverage: Atlanta United at Seattle , 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m. Austin FC at Nashville SC, 9 p.m.

-- TENNIS

Recap coverage: ATP -- Lyon, France; Parma, Italy; Belgrade, Serbia

WTA -- Strasbourg, France ---

ESPORTS Coverage of

Overwatch League, Week 6 (East matches) League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational

CS:GO -- Flashpoint Season 3 Call of Duty League All-Star Pro Skills Tournament

Overwatch League, Week 6 (West matches) Rocket League Championship Series X -- Spring North American Major,

CS:GO -- cs_summit 8 NBA 2K League -- The Tipoff

----

