Soccer-Team by team review of the Premier League season

After a season like no other in the Premier League Reuters' soccer reporters give their verdicts on the 20 clubs (in order of final positions; last season's position in brackets) 1 - MANCHESTER CITY (2)

Pep Guardiola's side were in the bottom half of the table after a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 21 but recovered superbly to win the title with three games to spare. Guardiola described his third title in four years at the Etihad Stadium as the toughest of all, mainly because of the COVID-19 restrictions and the tight schedule, but there were other ways in which it was the most impressive.

The signing of centre-half Ruben Dias was inspired and he formed a rock-solid partnership with John Stones and Kyle Walker returned to his top form at right back, giving City, known for their attacking strength, the best defence in the league. The Spanish coach's ability to improve players was most evident in the displays of midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and winger Riyad Mahrez who delivered their best seasons for City yet. City are instant favourites for next season again.

Key Player: Ruben Dias 2 - MANCHESTER UNITED (3)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had promised continued improvement and by becoming the closest challenger to City and reaching the final of the Europa League, he can make a strong claim for having moved the team forward. United set a Premier League record with 10 wins after conceding the first goal, with nine of those comebacks away.

But Solskjaer has made clear he needs to strengthen his squad and the pressure will be on the club's recruitment team of John Murtough and former player Darren Fletcher. The arrival of a striker of the quality of Harry Kane or Erling Haaland and a quality partner for Harry Maguire in the centre of defence would keep the club on an upward trajectory.

Key player: Bruno Fernandes 3 - LIVERPOOL (1)

In the end, Liverpool were delighted to salvage a third-placed finish out of an injury-plagued season, which had looked set to be one of the worst title defences of the Premier League era. A run of six defeats in seven games in February and March saw Juergen Klopp's side plummet towards mid-table but a 1-0 win at Wolves on March 15 proved to be the turning point.

Liverpool ended the season unbeaten in their final 10 matches, winning eight of them, and while they never found last season's level of quality, they managed at least to rediscover some consistency. The absence through injury of several key players, none more so than central defender Virgil van Dijk, clearly had an impact but Klopp may want to freshen up his squad in the close season.

4 - CHELSEA (4) Even by their tumultuous standards, this has been a roller-coaster season for Chelsea, whose Premier League campaign culminated in qualification for the Champions League in the last domestic game.

The Blues still have this year's Champions League final against Manchester City ahead, having lost the English FA Cup Final to Leicester City. That kind of climax to the campaign looked impossible as recently as January when the Blues languished in mid-table after a string of defeats and few tipped them to make headway against Europe's finest.

But Thomas Tuchel's replacement of Frank Lampard as coach triggered an astonishing turnaround founded on a rock-solid defence and the midfield shield provided by N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. Chelsea academy product Mason Mount helped big-money signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz find their form. Key player: Mason Mount

5 - LEICESTER CITY (5) Winning the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history was a milestone for Leicester, but missing out on qualification for the Champions League will leave a slightly bitter taste.

Just like the previous season, Brendan Rodgers looked set for a top-four finish but with injuries biting into the squad, some damaging defeats by the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United ultimately cost them. When the dust settles, however, Leicester will look back on an impressive campaign and some astute summer signings should see them continue to shake-up the top of the Premier League.

6 - WEST HAM UNITED (16) The fact that West Ham will be disappointed to miss out on the Champions League just one season after flirting with relegation illustrates the scale of their turnaround and is something of a vindication of David Moyes as a manager.

The 58-year-old steadied the ship after replacing Manuel Pellegrini in December 2019 with the club one point above the drop zone, but few could have predicted this season's rise. Tomas Soucek may have been the driving force, but it was the rebirth of the on-loan Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard that encapsulated the Londoners' resurgence as he netted nine goals and provided five assists.

A poor late run put paid to the Champions League but Hammers fans will have plenty to look forward to, especially if Lingard, who arrived on loan in January, joins on a permanent basis. Key player: Tomas Soucek

7 - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (6) Tottenham topped the table in December but the rest of the season was a horror show. Manager Jose Mourinho was sacked in April, chairman Daniel Levy was castigated for his Super League flirtation and striker Harry Kane's days at the club look numbered.

Despite their attacking prowess Tottenham were difficult to watch under Mourinho, lacked style and had a worrying habit of throwing away points from winning positions. Whoever Tottenham's new manager is, he faces a tough rebuilding job starting with an error-prone defence and a midfield that lacks authority but with no Champions League income and an expensive stadium debt to pay for, cashing in on Kane might be the only way to finance it -- a gloomy scenario for the club's long-suffering fans.

Key player: Harry Kane 8 - ARSENAL (8)

With no European football to look forward to after narrowly missing out on a spot in the new Europa Conference League, Arsenal look set for another season of rebuilding in 2021-22. Nicolas Pepe had a strong campaign with 16 goals in all competitions - one more than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and one question manager Mikel Arteta faces is how to get the Gabon striker firing again after a poor season by his usually prolific standards.

One possible reported answer is a swoop for Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia, who could help create scoring chances if Martin Odegaard heads back to Real Madrid as expected. Arsenal fans may be reassured, however, that Bukayo Saka has signed a new contract, fellow bright youngster Emile Smith-Rowe is reportedly close to inking a five-year deal, and Joe Willock - so Arteta says - is on his way back after a bright loan spell at Newcastle.

Key player: Bukayo Saka 9 - LEEDS UNITED (promoted)

Many believed their gung-ho approach would be their downfall, but Leeds enjoyed an impressive first season back in the top flight after a 16-year absence. And it was fun to watch. Early in the season it was either eat or be eaten with Marcelo Bielsa's side. One week they were scoring five against Newcastle United, the next shipping six against Manchester United. Bielsa's approach did not seem sustainable.

But, while retaining their high-energy attacking football, Leeds shored up at the back as the season wore on to seal a commendable ninth-placed finish. Bielsa has built a young, exciting side but it remains to be seen whether the enigmatic coach will see his project through. Key player: Raphinha

10 - EVERTON (12) Somehow finished 10th on the back of the worst home record in their 143-year history - including nine defeats at Goodison Park - and despite producing some stultifyingly dull football.

James Rodriguez made a bright initial impact, and buoyed by the goals of rejuvenated striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and with notable wins over Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, there was ambitious talk of a top-four finish. That evaporated in the New Year on the back of an horrendous run of results at home that produced a shocking six points from 11 games. Rodriguez had done his usual disappearing act, culminating in the Colombian announcing he "felt a bit too tired" to play in their penultimate game against Wolves. The odd snatched away victory prevented Everton plummeting down the table but almost all their performances were desperately short of attacking intent as their games became exercises in total boredom and the only plus point from the back half of the season was that there were no fans present to have to endure the wretched displays.

Summing up their season, they ended with a 5-0 defeat at champions Manchester City. Key player: Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

11 - ASTON VILLA (17) The West Midlands side were fast out the blocks at the start of the season, romping to a remarkable 7-2 home win over defending champions Liverpool that was one of the more bizarre results in Premier League history.

Buoyed by the attacking threat of new signing Ollie Watkins and the creativity of the irrepressible Jack Grealish, they won their first four games. Dean Smith's side could not sustain the momentum in the second half of the season though, not helped by an injury to Grealish. But given their last-ditch escape from relegation in the previous season, it was a positive campaign for Villa.

The challenge will be to ward off the inevitable interest in Grealish and build the team around him next season. Key player: Ollie Watkins

12 - NEWCASTLE UNITED (13) One of the few managers who will not have minded the absence of fans too much this season is Steve Bruce.

As Newcastle United hovered around the relegation zone for much of the season, with the football on show uninspiring to say the least, there were calls from far and wide for Bruce to be sacked, with the 60-year-old having some feisty exchanges with journalists as the pressure mounted. Undeterred, Bruce battled on, and Newcastle finished strongly, winning five of their final eight Premier League games.

Loan signing Joe Willock pepped up Newcastle's attack while livewire winger Allan Saint-Maximin returned to form after a bout of COVID-19 to offer some flair. Fans will want to see much more next season if they are to be convinced of Bruce's credentials.

Key player: Callum Wilson 13 - WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (7)

After two seventh-placed finishes in a row, the hope would have been that Wolves would kick-on, but it was a season of regression for outgoing manager Nuno Espirito Santo, not helped by the loss of key personnel. The sale of striker Diogo Jota to Liverpool removed one of their key attacking threats, before a serious head injury ended the season of lead forward Raul Jimenez in November.

A lack of firepower meant they never managed to find a level of consistency but they avoided being sucked into the relegation battle. Whoever takes charge faces a tough task. Key player: Conor Coady

14 - CRYSTAL PALACE (14) A thoroughly unspectacular season for Palace but 73-year-old manager Roy Hodgson can head off into retirement satisfied with a job well done at the south London club.

They stayed well away from relegation trouble despite a terrible injury list which Eberechi Eze joined last week after suffering a serious Achilles injury. The worry is, however, that unless an ageing squad is overhauled Palace could be vulnerable next season.

Key man: Wilfried Zaha 15 - SOUTHAMPTON (11)

The Saints marched into the top four in December and underlined their European credentials with victory over defending champions Liverpool in early January. Ralph Hasenhuettl cried tears of joy that night but their league campaign unravelled soon after as they lost eight games out of nine while the Austrian manager focused on an FA Cup run that ended with a semi-final exit.

A top-half finish remained elusive for a fourth successive season as what Hasenhuettl described as a "never-ending" injury crisis resulted in relegation form. More will be expected next season. Key player: James Ward-Prowse

16 - BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (15) Graham Potter secured Brighton's top-flight status with three games to spare despite managing just three wins in the first half of the season and nine overall -- the fewest in the league barring the relegated clubs.

Potter developed a young squad, with academy graduates Ben White and Robert Sanchez impressing in their debut seasons, but an overall lack of experience was evident when Brighton dropped 25 points from winning positions this season. To achieve a top-10 finish next season, the challenge for Brighton is to find a consistent finisher within their budget in addition to retaining several players such as Tariq Lamptey and Yves Bissouma who will attract the attention of bigger clubs.

Key player: Lewis Dunk 17 - BURNLEY (10)

After a poor start, Sean Dyche's side secured a sixth straight season of top-flight football with relative comfort, but it was an uninspiring campaign from his side. There were highlights, such as ending Liverpool's unbeaten run at Anfield and the 4-0 win at Wolves, but for the most part Burnley ground out the necessary points without ever putting together a good run of form.

Dyche has a small squad of consistent performers playing in a rigid system and if Burnley are to avoid another season near the bottom three they will need to freshen up the squad in the market. But are the club's new American owners ready to invest in new faces? 18 - FULHAM (promoted)

Fulham had high hopes of a brave new dawn under manager Scott Parker with an attacking style full of pace and energy, and plenty of young talent, to retain their Premier League status following promotion. But they were only ever briefly out of the relegation zone and never rose higher than 17th as the step up from the Championship proved too difficult. Two wins from the first 22 games tells the story of a team outgunned in the elite English league.

There were some notable successes, such as victories at Liverpool, Leicester City and Everton as, like many other sides, they found points on the road easier to accumulate than at Craven Cottage. If Parker can keep the gang together, they will be among the favourites to be back up next season.

Key player: Harrison Reed 19 - WEST BROMWICH ALBION (promoted)

A second relegation from the Premier League in four seasons always looked inevitable once they managed only one win in their opening 17 games and even the hiring of relegation-avoidance expert Sam Allardyce in December ultimately proved in vain. Frustratingly, West Brom showed enough since the turn of the year to suggest that had Allardyce been in charge since the start of the campaign they might have survived.

Allardyce was crestfallen at his first top-flight relegation and will walk away at the end of the season, no doubt popping up somewhere else to fight another survival battle. 20 - SHEFFIELD UNITED (9)

After an impressive ninth-placed finish on their return to the top flight, the Blades collapsed in spectacular fashion and it took them 18 games to record a win -- a Premier League record. From then on they faced a lost cause and the final straw was when manager Chris Wilder was shown the door in March.

Veteran striker David McGoldrick scored eight of their pitiful 20 goals over the 38 games -- proof that a rebuild is needed if they are to challenge for promotion next term. Key player: David McGoldrick