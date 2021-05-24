Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the final day of the Premier League season: WIJNALDUM'S EMOTIONAL DEPARTURE

Liverpool's out-of-contract midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was given an emotional send off at Anfield on Sunday after helping his side secure Champions League football. The Dutchman's departure is something of a surprise given his key role in the Champions League and title winning seasons and Klopp acknowledged he hadn't always received the credit he merited.

"He played 90% of the time. He was a number 10, a winger at Newcastle then he comes here and controls the midfield. So many big goals, top performances. Looks like the time is over but no-one can take our memories. We'll share them forever," he said. What was missing from all the words of praise was any indication of why Liverpool are allowing the 30-year-old to leave. Reports indicate the club and player were unable to agree a suitable deal but it seems odd that a player of proven top level Champions League quality is leaving on a free transfer.

CAN WEST HAM SUSTAIN STUNNING CAMPAIGN? West Ham United recorded their highest ever points total in the Premier League to finish sixth after defying expectations following last year's scrap with relegation, but they face an almighty struggle to repeat the feat next term.

Playing in the Europa League will put an extra strain on their squad while they can expect renewed competition for a top-sixth finish from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. The return of fans to the sometimes toxic London Stadium, meanwhile, could prove more of a hindrance than a help.

Signing Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal would be a statement of their ambition after the midfielder scored nine goals in a four-month loan spell from Manchester United. LEICESTER NEED SQUAD REINFORCEMENTS

Leicester earned huge plaudits for their season but ultimately the lack of depth in their squad cost them a place in the top four and a Champions League berth. Injuries to key players in the second half of the season left Leicester's squad at full stretch and the toll began to show as the goals dried up for Jamie Vardy and the defence began to creak without the injured Jonny Evans.

Despite his disappointment after a 4-2 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur that cost them fourth place, manager Brendan Rodgers said he was excited about the summer ahead and he was focussing on adding some strength at both ends of the pitch. WHAT NEXT FOR BALE?

Gareth Bale scored twice late on in Tottenham's 4-2 win at Leicester with the kind of quality that only raises more questions about why Jose Mourinho did not appear more keen to make the Welshman integral to his plans for the team. Bale took his tally for Tottenham to 16 in all competitions this season -- an impressive return considering his lack of starts. The 31-year-old is supposed to be returning to Real Madrid as his loan spell is over but asked about his future on Sunday, he gave a cryptic reply.

"I know what I'm doing but it'll cause chaos if I say," he told Sky Sports. LEEDS END SUPERB CAMPAIGN AGAINST SORRY WEST BROM

Leeds United's season of beautiful chaos came to a fitting end with a 3-1 win against relegated West Bromwich Albion to secure ninth place in their first top flight season in 17 years. The game had everything that has been synonymous with Leeds this season -- pace, passing and a Patrick Bamford goal, as well as the kind of switched-off, slack defending that has seen them punished on many occasions.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have been a breath of fresh air this year but he and the club's fans will be wary of what happened to Sheffield United, whose failure to recreate last season's fine form saw them relegated.