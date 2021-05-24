Motor racing-Dixon secures pole position for Indianapolis 500

New Zealand's Scott Dixon on Sunday earned pole position for next week's Indianapolis 500 for the fourth time in his career. Dixon produced a four-lap average speed of 231.685 miles per hour on the famed 2.5 mile oval to secure the pole at the May 30 race known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

The six-time IndyCar champion, who started on the front row last year and finished second to Japan's Takuma Sato, won from pole position at the 2008 Indianapolis 500. American Colton Herta (231.655) will start in second alongside Dutchman Rinus VeeKay (231.511) who qualified third.

This year's Indianapolis 500 is set to be the most-attended sporting event since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak as 135,000 fans will be allowed inside the sprawling Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Indianapolis 500 is the crown jewel of American open-wheel racing and one of the world's biggest single-day sporting events.

Traditionally staged each U.S. Memorial Day weekend, last year's Indianapolis 500 was postponed until August and held without fans due to growing concerns around COVID-19.

