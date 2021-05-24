Soccer-Ligue 1 roll of honour after the 2020-2021 season
Who will play in which European competition next season after France's Ligue 1 campaign ended on Sunday: Champions: Lille - Champions League group stage
Runners-up: Paris St Germain - Champions League group stage Third: AS Monaco - Champions League third preliminary round (or group stage if Manchester United win Europa League)
Fourth: Olympique Lyonnais - Europa League group stage Fifth: Olympique de Marseille - Europa League group stage
Sixth: Stade Rennes - Europa Conference League - - - -
18th: Nantes - Relegation playoff against Toulouse 19th: Nimes - relegated to Ligue 2
20th: Dijon - relegated to Ligue 2
