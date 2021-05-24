Left Menu

Soccer-Ligue 1 roll of honour after the 2020-2021 season

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 02:43 IST
Soccer-Ligue 1 roll of honour after the 2020-2021 season

Who will play in which European competition next season after France's Ligue 1 campaign ended on Sunday: Champions: Lille - Champions League group stage

Runners-up: Paris St Germain - Champions League group stage Third: AS Monaco - Champions League third preliminary round (or group stage if Manchester United win Europa League)

Fourth: Olympique Lyonnais - Europa League group stage Fifth: Olympique de Marseille - Europa League group stage

Sixth: Stade Rennes - Europa Conference League - - - -

18th: Nantes - Relegation playoff against Toulouse 19th: Nimes - relegated to Ligue 2

20th: Dijon - relegated to Ligue 2

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
3
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021