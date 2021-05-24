Soccer-Sylvinho appointed coach of Corinthians

Former Arsenal and Barcelona fullback Sylvinho has returned to Corinthians, the club where he began his playing career, as first-team coach, the Sao Paulo side announced on Sunday. The 47-year-old was in charge of French club Olympique Lyonnais for a brief period in 2019.

He had previously spent time at Corinthians as assistant to coaches Tite and Mano Menezes. He also played for Manchester City and Celta Vigo.

Sylvinho signed a deal until December 2022 and is expected to arrive in Brazil from Europe later this week, the club said. The Brazilian league kicks off next weekend. Corinthians are traditionally Sao Paulo's best-supported club but their last major title was the state league in 2019.

