Golf-Mickelson becomes oldest major winner with PGA Championship triumph

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 04:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 04:41 IST
Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship by two shots over Brooks Koepka and South African Louis Oosthuizen on Sunday to become the oldest major winner in history.

The 50-year-old Mickelson, who started the day with a one-shot lead, sealed the deal with a one-over-par 73 at the Ocean Course that left him at six under on the week.

The victory by Mickelson marked the sixth major championship win of his career and first since the 2013 British Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

