Golf-Men with most major championship victories
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 04:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 04:43 IST
List of players with six or more career victories in the four major championships that comprise the modern grand slam, following Phil Mickelson's triumph in the PGA Championship on Sunday: 18 - Jack Nicklaus 15 - Tiger Woods 11 - Walter Hagen 9 - Ben Hogan, Gary Player 8 - Tom Watson 7 - Harry Vardon, Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer 6 - Lee Trevino, Nick Faldo, Phil Mickelson
(Compiled by Andrew Both)
