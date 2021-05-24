Left Menu

Golf-Men with most major championship victories

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 04:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 04:43 IST
Golf-Men with most major championship victories

List of players with six or more career victories in the four major championships that comprise the modern grand slam, following Phil Mickelson's triumph in the PGA Championship on Sunday: 18 - Jack Nicklaus 15 - Tiger Woods 11 - Walter Hagen 9 - Ben Hogan, Gary Player 8 - Tom Watson 7 - Harry Vardon, Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer 6 - Lee Trevino, Nick Faldo, Phil Mickelson

(Compiled by Andrew Both)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021