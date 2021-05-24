Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Jays' win streak reaches MLB-high 9

Advertisement

Manuel Margot's tiebreaking single in the eighth plated Randy Arozarena on Saturday night as the Tampa Bay Rays pushed their major-league-best winning streak to nine games, beating the host Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Dunedin, Fla. Against Anthony Castro (0-1) in the eighth, Arozarena singled to center, advanced on a groundout, hustled to third on a wild pitch and scored on Margot's sharp single to left.

NBA roundup: Top trio leads Nets to win over Celtics

Kevin Durant recorded 32 points and 12 rebounds to help the Brooklyn Nets notch a 104-93 victory over the visiting Boston Celtics in the opening game of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and James Harden added 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals for the second-seeded Nets. The contest was just the ninth in which Durant, Harden and Irving played together.

Golf-McIlroy laments poor driving, 'killer' par-fives after poor PGA

Rory McIlroy said on Sunday that he needed to rectify his driving woes to regain his mojo after a frustrating performance at the PGA Championship. McIlroy, an emphatic winner at Kiawah Island in the 2012 PGA Championship, never got off the launch pad on his return nine years later. He has been stuck on four major titles since 2014.

Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea grab top-four spots as Leicester crumble

Liverpool and Chelsea grabbed the final two Champions League places but Leicester City fell short of a top-four finish for the second successive season on a nerve-jangling final day of the Premier League season on Sunday. Liverpool avoided any drama as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to finish in third spot -- a silver lining to a difficult season in which their defence of the title crumbled.

NHL roundup: Marc-Andre Fleury notches 16th playoff shutout

Marc-Andre Fleury posted his 16th career playoff shutout as the Vegas Golden Knights cruised to a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of their first-round series in St. Paul, Minn. Fleury moved into a tie for third place on the NHL's all-time postseason shutouts list while leading Vegas to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Athletics-Asher-Smith defeats Richardson in Diamond League opener

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith overcame appalling home conditions to destroy a strong field, notably new American golden girl Sha'Carri Richardson, to win the 100 metres in the opening Diamond League meeting of the season on Sunday. The 200m world champion got a fabulous start and held her form into a fierce headwind of 3.1 metres to win in 11.35 seconds. Fast-finishing Richardson, who ran a startling 10.72 last month, clocked 11.44 for second, with Marie-Josee Ta Lou (11.48) just pipping double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for third.

Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday, while winning the all-around title in her first meet since October 2019. Biles, who last competed at the 2019 World Championships, had an all-around score of 58.4 points and finished ahead of training partner Jordan Chiles, despite falling off the uneven bars on her final event.

Golf-Fifty and fabulous: Mickelson defies age to win PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson turned back the clock to secure a two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and South African Louis Oosthuizen at the PGA Championship on Sunday and become the oldest major winner in history aged 50. Mickelson, who began the day with a one-shot lead over Koepka, put the finishing touches on one of the most impressive feats in golf with a one-over-par 73 at the Ocean Course that left him at six under on the week.

Golf-Mickelson replaces damaged club moments before final round at PGA

Phil Mickelson's caddie took off from the practice range in a hurry in what was clearly a club emergency, barely 20 minutes before the final tee time at the PGA Championship on Sunday. Mickelson's brother Tim, who is also his caddie, carried what appeared to be a one-iron as he dashed towards the clubhouse, leaving Mickelson, the only player left on the range, to continue his warm-up accompanied by instructor Andrew Getson.

Cycling-Campenaerts wins Giro stage 15, Bernal retains overall lead

Belgian Victor Campenaerts won the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia at the end of a breakaway, a 147-km bumpy ride from Grado as Colombian Egan Bernal retained the overall leader's Maglia Rosa on Sunday. Campenaerts outsprinted breakaway companion Oscar Riesebeek of the Netherlands after the duo had pulled clear late in the stage, which saw Bernal keep the lead with a 93-second advantage over Briton Simon Yates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)