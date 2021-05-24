Left Menu

Golf-Mickelson replaces damaged club moments before final round

"You can't swing it as hard as I hit it and not expect them to crack," Mickelson joked. "Fortunately I had a four-wood that's a very comparable club to that one-iron distance-wise and I was able to use that club effectively.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 07:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 07:17 IST
Golf-Mickelson replaces damaged club moments before final round

Phil Mickelson had to replace a damaged one-iron barely 20 minutes before the PGA Championship final round on Sunday but the setback did nothing to unsettle the 50-year-old American, who went on to become the oldest major champion. Mickelson's caddie, his brother Tim, took off to retrieve a different club from his locker at Kiawah Island leaving Mickelson, the only player left on the practice range, to continue his warm-up with instructor Andrew Getson.

Mickelson later explained the face of his club had cracked on the range. "You can't swing it as hard as I hit it and not expect them to crack," Mickelson joked.

"Fortunately I had a four-wood that's a very comparable club to that one-iron distance-wise and I was able to use that club effectively. There was a few times that I hit it and I hit that club very well. "It's just one of those things that happens and you just have to be prepared for it, which is why I bring backup clubs out here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021