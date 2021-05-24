FACTBOX-Soccer-Switzerland at the European Championship

The following is a factbox on Switzerland, who are in Group A at this year's European Championship, which kicks off on June 11. SWITZERLAND

FIFA ranking: 13 Coach: Vladimir Petkovic

Advertisement

The Swiss have reached every major finals since former Lazio boss Petkovic took charge in 2014, reaching the last 16 at the 2016 tournament and the World Cup two years later. Switzerland also reached the semi-finals of the inaugural UEFA Nations League where they lost to eventual champions Portugal.

Captain: Granit Xhaka Xhaka has overcome his struggles at Arsenal to establish himself as one of manager Mikel Arteta's most trusted players. The tough-tackling midfielder is the engine of the Swiss team and is likely to play a key role for them.

Top player: Xherdan Shaqiri Shaqiri will hope a change of scenery will help reignite his season after failing to make a major impact at Liverpool. Having netted 23 goals for the national team, he needs two more to join Adrian Knup in third place on their all-time list of scorers.

Tournament history After group stage exits in 1996, 2004 and 2008, Switzerland's best effort at the European Championship came in 2016 when they reached the last 16 but lost to Poland on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time.

Recent form 2021 Switzerland 3-2 Finland International friendly

2021 Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania World Cup qualifying 2021 Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland World Cup qualifying

2020 Switzerland 3-0 Ukraine UEFA Nations League 2020 Switzerland 1-1 Spain UEFA Nations League

Tournament fixtures June 12: v Wales, Baku

June 16: v Italy, Rome June 20: v Turkey, Baku

William Hill odds to win: 80-1 (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)