Ban vs SL: Job not done, we hope to put better show, says Tamim

After winning the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said that his side knows that the job is not done and they cannot take it easy in the next two ODIs.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 24-05-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 09:00 IST
Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After winning the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said that his side knows that the job is not done and they cannot take it easy in the next two ODIs. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah hit respective fifties before Mehidy Hasan bagged four wickets to help Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first ODI on Sunday.

"We know that the job is not done. There's two more games to go [in the series]. We hope to put on a better show," ESPNcricinfo quoted Tamim as saying. Half-centuries from Tamim, Mushfiqur, and Mahmudullah had helped Bangladesh put up 257 despite a slow start. In reply, Sri Lanka fell short of the target.

Mushfiqur, who scored 84 runs off 87 balls, said he is not like Kieron Pollard or Andre Russell, so he stuck to his strengths and took his time to get into the groove in the first ODI. "It was not an easy wicket to bat on. When Shakib, Liton got out early, there was pressure. Tamim batted well, allowed me to take my time. And then Riyad bhai was superb. I am not a big guy, not a Pollard or Russell, I stuck to my strengths, took my time," said Mushfiqur after the match.

"I had to keep one end safe and that is what I did. The finishing touch from Riyad and Afif was superb. These conditions are not ideal to play, it is not just hot, the humidity takes a lot out of you but credit to our players," he added. With this win Bangladesh has taken 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. While Mehidy Hasan picked four, Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets to bundle out Sri Lanka for 224.Mushfiqur was adjudged the Player of the Match for his ferocious knock. (ANI)

