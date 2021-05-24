Juventus on right path, will have solid base next season: Pirlo

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has once again asked the upper management of the club to retain him as the coach for next season, claiming that he has helped put the club on the right path. Pirlo's remarks came after Juventus defeated Bologna 4-1 on Sunday to seal the qualification spot for Champions League. Last Wednesday, the side had also managed to win the Coppa Italia.

"I never had fear. It took me a while to create that routine for the training sessions. It took some time to make the lads understand what I wanted, it was not easy to step in with so many champions, but everyone has helped me," Pirlo told DAZN, as reported by Goal.com. "I've improved, it was a complicated season, but it was useful for my development. We are on the right path as long as we help each other and run all together for the target. We lacked all these things many times this season. In the end, we achieved the result of Champions League qualification. If we start again together next season, we'll have a solid base," he added.

However, this season was not smooth sailing for Juventus and Pirlo as the side was knocked out of the Champions League 2020-21 pretty early on and they also failed to win the Serie A. When Juventus had suffered a 0-3 defeat against AC Milan on May 9, it was looking improbable that the side would qualify for Champions League, but somehow Cristiano Ronaldo's side managed to do it.

Juventus won their final three Serie A matches and knocked off Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final. (ANI)

