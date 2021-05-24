Left Menu

Aguero close to signing Barcelona deal, reveals Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is close to signing a deal with Spanish club Barcelona.

Aguero close to signing Barcelona deal, reveals Guardiola
Sergio Aguero (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is close to signing a deal with Spanish club Barcelona. Aguero played his final game for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and he ended up scoring two goals after coming in as a substitute.

"Maybe I reveal a secret. Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart -- for Barcelona. He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Messi," Guardiola told BBC, as reported by Goal.com "I'm pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch," he added.

Manchester City defeated Everton 5-0 on Sunday and the side was handed the Premier League title for the 2020-21 season. City finished with 86 points from 38 games. The Argentine striker is the club's all-time record goalscorer. Aguero had joined City in 2011 and he has made 388 appearances in all competitions, scoring 260 goals along the way.

With City, Aguero managed to win five Premier League titles, six League Cup titles, and one FA Cup. Maanchester City has also made it to the finals of the Champions League and they will be locking horns against Chelsea on May 29 in Porto. (ANI)

