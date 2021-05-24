Left Menu

Sevilla wins last game to break club record for most points

Sevilla set a club record for points in the Spanish league by beating Alavs 1-0 in a match that closed out the season in Spain.Papu Gmez on Sunday scored a stoppage-time winner for Sevilla, which finished with 77 points. It finished two points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid.Earlier, Granada and Getafe drew 0-0.

Sevilla set a club record for points in the Spanish league by beating Alavés 1-0 in a match that closed out the season in Spain.

Papu Gómez on Sunday scored a stoppage-time winner for Sevilla, which finished with 77 points. That is one more than the previous record set by the team in 2014-15 under Unai Emery, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal coach who now is with Villarreal.

Sevilla had locked up a Champions League berth weeks ago and briefly entered the title race before stumbling in recent rounds. Julen Lopetegui's team finished two points behind third-place Barcelona.

Alavés ended the season in 16th place, four points above the relegation zone. It had already secured its spot in the first division.

Atlético Madrid won its first league title in seven years by defeating Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday. It finished two points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid.

Earlier, Granada and Getafe drew 0-0. Granada finished in ninth place and Getafe in 15th. AP SSC SSC

