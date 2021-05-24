Left Menu

Soccer-Suarez to stay at champions Atletico Madrid next season

Luis Suarez said he will remain at Atletico Madrid next season after the Uruguay forward helped them to their first league title in seven years. ESPN has reported his deal included a clause that would have allowed him to leave on a free transfer in the summer. "Yes, I'm sure (I'll stay)," Suarez told Spanish network Movistar Plus on Sunday during Atletico's title presentation at their Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 09:57 IST
Luis Suarez said he will remain at Atletico Madrid next season after the Uruguay forward helped them to their first league title in seven years. Atletico piped city rivals Real Madrid to the title on Saturday after Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid.

The 34-year-old, who joined Diego Simeone's side on a two-year contract in September after leaving Barcelona, ended the season as Atletico's top scorer with 21 goals. ESPN has reported his deal included a clause that would have allowed him to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

"Yes, I'm sure (I'll stay)," Suarez told Spanish network Movistar Plus on Sunday during Atletico's title presentation at their Wanda Metropolitano stadium. "Atletico welcomed me from the minute I arrived ... how they treated me.

"I asked the club if there was room for me on the museum wall to make history at Atletico."

