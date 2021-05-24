PGA C'ship: Phil Mickelson becomes oldest major winner

Phil Mickelson scripted history as he became the oldest winner of a major golf tournament with his victory at the 2021 PGA Championship. As a result, Mickelson has recorded his sixth major title win with his previous title win coming 16 years back in 2005. "This is just an incredible feeling because I just believed that it was possible but yet everything was saying it wasn't. I hope that others find that inspiration," CNN quoted Mickelson as saying.

"It might take a little extra work, a little bit harder effort to maintain physically or maintain the skills, but gosh, is it worth it in the end, and I'm so appreciative to be holding this Wanamaker Trophy," he added. Golf legend Tiger Woods also took to Twitter to congratulate Mickelson. "Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats," tweeted Woods.

After winning the title at the age of 50, Mickelson has broken the record of Boros who had won a title when he was 48 years old. Golf legend Jack Nicklaus had won his last major at the age of 46. Mickelson has also become the fourth golfer in PGA Tour history to win in four different decades.

He has now joined Sam Snead, Raymond Floyd, and Davis Love III in the list. Mickelson finished two shots ahead of Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. He displayed an amazing performance in the final round, finishing six over for the tournament. (ANI)

