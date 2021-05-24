Left Menu

Road to recovery on for India pacer Natarajan

India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan is on road to recovery following knee surgery that ruled him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 12:15 IST
Road to recovery on for India pacer Natarajan
India pacer T Natarajan (Photo/ SunRisers Hyderabad Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan is on road to recovery following knee surgery that ruled him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The official Twitter handle of SunRisers Hyderabad shared a photo of Natarajan and the franchise captioned the post as: "Road to recovery on for @Natarajan_91."

Natarajan was ruled out from the 14th edition of the IPL due to a knee injury before the tournament was suspended due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The pacer then underwent knee surgery in April and is now recovering. Last month, Natarajan had said he is looking forward to coming back stronger and fitter. The SRH pacer knows his return to the cricket field will take some time.

BCCI had wished him a speedy recovery and said Team India wants to see him back as soon as possible. SRH had also too wished him a speedy recovery. The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the third and fourth match of SRH and just played the first two games this season, taking two wickets.

The IPL Governing Council (IPL GC) and BCCI in an emergency meeting had unanimously decided to suspend the tournament on May 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021