Sports News Roundup: Bruins knock Caps out of playoffs; Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

SoftBank CEO slams Games as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations

Advertisement

Japanese tycoon Masayoshi Son warned of significant dangers around holding the Olympics in Tokyo, where the government on Monday kicked off a mass vaccination drive to catch up with other countries and ensure a "safe and secure" Games. In a series of tweets, the influential SoftBank Group CEO expressed bewilderment and concern about the Tokyo Olympics, calling Japan a "vaccine laggard" and saying the slow inoculation drive less than two months before the start of the Games could put people's lives at risk.

MLB roundup: Julio Urias whiffs 10 with 3 RBIs as Dodgers sweep Giants

Julio Urias became the first pitcher in more than two years to drive in three runs and strike out 10 batters in the same game and Gavin Lux added his second grand slam in six days as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-day demolition of the host San Francisco Giants with an 11-5 victory on Sunday. The sweep-completing win pushed the Dodgers past the Giants in the National League West standings after San Francisco had overtaken the defending champions on April 30. Urias (7-1) breezed through six innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He struck out 10 and did not allow a walk.

Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea grab top-four spots as Leicester crumble

Liverpool and Chelsea grabbed the final two Champions League places but Leicester City fell short of a top-four finish for the second successive season on a nerve-jangling final day of the Premier League season on Sunday. Liverpool avoided any drama as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to finish in the third spot -- a silver lining to a difficult season in which their defense of the title crumbled.

Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. Basking in the glow of his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title last month at Monte-Carlo, the 22-year-old added the Lyon crown for his second title in 2021 and leads the 2021 season with the most wins at 33.

NHL roundup: Bruins knock Caps out of playoffs

Patrice Bergeron scored twice while teammate David Pastrnak added a goal and an assist while goalie Tuukka Rask made 40 saves as the visiting Boston Bruins clinched their East Division first-round playoff series with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 5 Sunday night. The Bruins won the series 4-1 and will await the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Islanders series in the second round. That series is deadlocked at 2-2, with Game 5 set for Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Olympics-Aussie skateboarders test positive for COVID in Games setback

A team of Australian skateboarders was disqualified from an Olympic qualifying event in the United States after three positive COVID-19 tests in their group. Two skateboarders, including 13-year-old Charlotte Heath, and a coach tested positive in the United States, and others in the group were ruled out of the qualifier in Des Moines, Iowa because they were deemed close contacts of the coach.

Tennis-Shapovalov pulls out of French Open due to shoulder injury

Canadian Denis Shapovalov said on Sunday he will not play at the French Open due to a lingering shoulder injury. The world number 14 lost to Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(6) 6-4 in Saturday's Geneva Open final.

Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion, Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era.

NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter, and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

Golf-Fifty and fabulous: Mickelson defies age to win PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson blocked out the distractions and kept his mind quiet in front of a raucous gallery to win the PGA Championship by two strokes on Sunday and become golf's oldest major winner at the age of 50. Mickelson battled through strong winds, shrugged off a few poor shots and kept calm amid suffocating pressure to record a one-over-par 73 at the Ocean Course, holding his nerve with Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen breathing down his neck.

(With inputs from agencies.)