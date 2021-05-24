Left Menu

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

COLOGNE HOPES Three-time German champions Cologne are preparing for their relegation playoff tie in the coming days against Holstein Kiel, third in the second division, after grabbing a lifeline on the last matchday. An 86th-minute goal by Belgian Sebastiaan Bornauw gave them a 1-0 win over Schalke, moving them onto the relegation playoff spot and sending Werder down.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 13:49 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend
  • Country:
  • Germany

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: BOCHUM RETURN

The Bundesliga may have lost two traditional top division club with the relegation of former champions Werder Bremen and Schalke 04, but fans are already looking forward to another history-rich club returning to top flight with VfL Bochum. The Ruhr Valley club return to the Bundesliga after 11 years for their 35th season in the top division with an exciting blend of attacking football that had Bochum fans on the streets on Sunday after securing the second division title with a 3-1 win over Sandhausen.

UNION SUCCESS Some 2,000 Union Berlin fans in their Alte Foersterei stadium were equally ecstatic after their team made sure of European football next season for the first time in 20 years while also outclassing city rivals Hertha Berlin.

Max Kruse's stoppage time winner over RB Leipzig had earned them a Europa Conference League spot with a sensational seventh place finish while Hertha narrowly avoided relegation to finish 14th. COLOGNE HOPES

Three-time German champions Cologne are preparing for their relegation playoff tie in the coming days against Holstein Kiel, third in the second division, after grabbing a lifeline on the last matchday. An 86th-minute goal by Belgian Sebastiaan Bornauw gave them a 1-0 win over Schalke, moving them onto the relegation playoff spot and sending Werder down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021