Soccer-Captain Sergio Ramos left out of Spain squad for Euro 2020
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 15:54 IST
Spain captain Sergio Ramos has been left out of the squad for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament by coach Luis Enrique.
Ramos won the last of his 180 caps in March, but his season at Real Madrid has been blighted by injury.
