Soccer-Forward Robson-Kanu left out of Wales' Euro training camp

Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu was left out of caretaker manager Robert Page's 28-member squad on Monday for a training camp in Portugal ahead of the European Championship.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 16:04 IST
Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu was left out of caretaker manager Robert Page's 28-member squad on Monday for a training camp in Portugal ahead of the European Championship. Robson-Kanu scored only two goals for West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League this season as they were relegated to the second-tier Championship after finishing second-bottom.

The 32-year-old was a key player for Wales at Euro 2016 where he scored a stunning goal against Belgium in the quarter-finals with a swift 'Cruyff' turn and calm finish. Robson-Kanu, who reversed his international retirement last year, was among three players who were released from the national squad during the World Cup qualifiers in March after breaching team protocols.

Wales, who lost to Portugal in the Euro semi-finals in 2016, will also be without Manchester United midfielder Daniel James for the camp as he prepares for the English club's Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday. Wales' training camp will be held in the Algarve region until Saturday. Page will announce the final 26-man squad for the European showpiece on Sunday.

Wales, who are in Group A, begin their Euro campaign against Switzerland on June 12 in Baku.

