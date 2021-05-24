Left Menu

New Zealand players involved in IPL 14 join training session ahead of England Tests

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) informed that the Kiwi players who were part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) joined the team's training session for the first time on Monday.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 16:21 IST
New Zealand players involved in IPL 14 join training session ahead of England Tests
New Zealand's training session for England Tests (Image: Blackcaps' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) informed that the Kiwi players who were part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) joined the team's training session for the first time on Monday. England and New Zealand are gearing up to lock horns in a Test series, beginning June 2. And the likes of Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson, who featured in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended on May 4, trained along with the Kiwi squad on Monday.

"Back together! In positive news the IPL contingent have joined team training for the first time today. In not so positive news the team are training inside again. #ENGvNZ #WTC21," the Blackcaps tweeted. The Maldives-based IPL contingent of Williamson, Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, team physio Tommy Simsek and trainer Chris Donaldson arrived in the UK last week.

The Kiwis will play two Tests against England before they take on India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on June 18. And while pacer Tim Southee feels the England Tests will help New Zealand in preparing for the WTC final, veteran batsman Ross Taylor reckons Team India will be more conditioned due to the early conclusion of IPL.

"I couldn't think of better preparation than playing two Test matches in England. At the end of the day, it is a neutral venue. In terms of India, IPL finishing early has probably played into the hands a little bit," said Taylor in a virtual press conference on Sunday. "If IPL had come, they would have had a smaller preparation. Now they will be a lot more conditioned, their bowlers will get their loads up," he added.

Meanwhile, Taylor also quashed off rumours surrounding his retirement from international cricket. The right-handed batsman is in no mood to retire from cricket as he feels "age is just a number" and he is happy playing the game for his country. "I just love playing cricket and playing for my country. I feel like age is just a number and as long as you are still enjoying it and feel like you're good enough and can contribute to the team on and off the field," Taylor said.

"I guess once you start getting into your thirties you start thinking about it. I always had the number 35 in mind, I do not know why, I think probably because of the 2019 World Cup," he added. (ANI)

