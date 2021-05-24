Left Menu

Motor racing-Mercedes waiting to get jammed wheel off Bottas's car

Formula One champions Mercedes had still to remove a stuck wheel from Valtteri Bottas's car on Monday, a day after the problem forced the Finn out of the Monaco Grand Prix. Bottas pitted from second place on lap 29 but watched in dismay as time ticked away while mechanics struggled and failed to remove the front right.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 16:45 IST
Motor racing-Mercedes waiting to get jammed wheel off Bottas's car

Formula One champions Mercedes had still to remove a stuck wheel from Valtteri Bottas's car on Monday, a day after the problem forced the Finn out of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Bottas pitted from second place on lap 29 but watched in dismay as time ticked away while mechanics struggled and failed to remove the front right. The retirement cost Mercedes precious points, with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton struggling in seventh, and led to the team losing their lead in the constructors' standings to Red Bull.

"We need to learn so it never happens again. It was bad luck from my side and as a team, it will be a priority for us to improve our pit stops," said Bottas. "There's no one to blame, as a team we just need to be better."

Technical director James Allison said the wheel nut had been damaged by the wheel gun, 'machined' to the point where there was nothing left to get a hold on. A team spokesman said the car was expected back at the factory on Tuesday, when the wheel would be removed and properly analysed.

Team boss Toto Wolff said many factors contributed to "a catastrophic failure". "We need to review the design, we need to review the material of our wheel nut because the mechanics that operate the wheel nut need to do it in a way that you can't machine it off," he told reporters.

"As a matter of fact the mechanic that did that is one of the best, one of the fittest in terms of pitstop speed that the team has. It is never someone's fault. It's always multi-faceted."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021