Euro 2020: Sergio Ramos left out of Spain squad

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has been left out of the Spain squad for this summer's Euro 2020, coach Luis Enrique announced on Monday. Spanish football team coach Enrique announced the 24-man squad for the mega event, with the Real Madrid captain missing the bus.

According to Goal.com, Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, who switched his football nationality, has been named in the squad. "Ramos has not been able to compete this season, he has not been able to train with the group. I called him last night, it was difficult and hard," goal.com quoted Enrique as saying.

"I clearly see that it's a complicated decision. I recommended that he be selfish and that he regains his level to play in his club and in the national team," he added. Ramos has been hampered by injury problems in the recently concluded LaLiga season and has missed quite a bit of games in the past, including the Champions League first-leg semifinal against Chelsea.

Earlier this month, European football's governing body UEFA increased the squad lists from 23 players to 26 for Euro 2020 to "mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players" as coronavirus continues to rage. According to UEFA, 23 players shall remain the maximum number permitted on the match sheet for each individual match (in accordance with Law 3 of the IFAB Laws of the Game permitting a maximum of 12 substitutes to be named for A-national team matches), including three goalkeepers.

UEFA also said new regulations will now also allow goalkeepers to be replaced before each match during the tournament in case of physical incapacity even if one or two goalkeepers from the player list are still available. (ANI)

