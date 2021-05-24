Left Menu

New Zealand's IPL contingent joins team's training ahead of England Tests

New Zealand players involved in the now-suspended IPL-14, including skipper Kane Williamson, have joined the teams training session for the upcoming two-match Test series against hosts England, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Monday.The IPL contingent comprising Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, team physio Tommy Simsek and Chris Donaldson, the national teams strength and conditioning coach, arrived in the UK last week from the Maldives, where they stopped over after their departure from India.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:07 IST
New Zealand's IPL contingent joins team's training ahead of England Tests
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand players involved in the now-suspended IPL-14, including skipper Kane Williamson, have joined the team's training session for the upcoming two-match Test series against hosts England, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

The IPL contingent comprising Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, team physio Tommy Simsek and Chris Donaldson, the national team's strength and conditioning coach, arrived in the UK last week from the Maldives, where they stopped over after their departure from India. ''Back together! In positive news the IPL contingent have joined team training for the first time today. In not so positive news the team are training inside again,'' the BLACKCAPS tweeted.

The Kiwis are scheduled to play England in two Tests in the first and second week of next month, following which they will face India in the ICC World Test Championship final from June 18-22.

Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Sunday said the suspension of the IPL ''played into India's hands'', giving Virat Kohli's team more time to get acclimatised to English conditions before the inaugural WTC final.

The Indian Premier League, which was suspended earlier this month due to multiple cases of COVID-19 inside its bubble, was due to finish on May 30. ''For India, IPL finishing early under unfortunate circumstances has probably played into their hands a little,'' Taylor had said.

''If IPL would have gone on they would have had a smaller preparation but now they will be a lot more conditioned, their bowlers will have their loads up.'' PTI AH AH ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021