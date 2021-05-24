Nortje, Markram among players nominated for CSA top awards

Pacer Anrich Nortje and batsman Aiden Markram were among the names nominated for Cricket South Africa's (CSA) player of the year award, with the fast bowler featuring in the ODI as well as the Test list.

Besides Markram and Nortje, South Africa's limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma and top-order batsman batsman Rassie van der Dussen have been nominated in the men's player of the year category.

Markram, Nortje, Bavuma were joined by Test skipper Dean Elgar in the nominations for the Test player of the year award.

As far as the ODI Cricketer of the Year goes, experienced hard-hitting batsman David Miller, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and van der Dussen have been nominated, besides Nortje.

The nominees for T20 cricketer of the year award are Janneman Malan, Markram, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and van der Dussen.

All-rounder Shabnim Ismail led the nominees for the women's cricketer of the year award, a nomination list which also included hard-hitting batter Lizelle Lee, leg-spinning all-rounder Sune Luus and opener Laura Wolvaardt.

The nominees for women's T20 cricketer of the year are Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Shabnim Ismail and Sune Luus.

In the women's ODIs player of the year list, the nominees are Shabnim Ismail Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt.

CSA has also approved a new award named after one of their greats: The Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket award.

''It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate the achievements of both our Proteas men's and Momentum Proteas women's squads,'' said CSA acting executive Pholetsi Moseki.

The winners will be declared on May 31.

''It has been a challenging year in the new normal resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and we must also thank our outstanding medical team for making cricket possible at both international and domestic level,'' Moseki added.

