Left Menu

Nortje, Markram among players nominated for CSA top awards

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:24 IST
Nortje, Markram among players nominated for CSA top awards
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Pacer Anrich Nortje and batsman Aiden Markram were among the names nominated for Cricket South Africa's (CSA) player of the year award, with the fast bowler featuring in the ODI as well as the Test list.

Besides Markram and Nortje, South Africa's limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma and top-order batsman batsman Rassie van der Dussen have been nominated in the men's player of the year category.

Markram, Nortje, Bavuma were joined by Test skipper Dean Elgar in the nominations for the Test player of the year award.

As far as the ODI Cricketer of the Year goes, experienced hard-hitting batsman David Miller, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and van der Dussen have been nominated, besides Nortje.

The nominees for T20 cricketer of the year award are Janneman Malan, Markram, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and van der Dussen.

All-rounder Shabnim Ismail led the nominees for the women's cricketer of the year award, a nomination list which also included hard-hitting batter Lizelle Lee, leg-spinning all-rounder Sune Luus and opener Laura Wolvaardt.

The nominees for women's T20 cricketer of the year are Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Shabnim Ismail and Sune Luus.

In the women's ODIs player of the year list, the nominees are Shabnim Ismail Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt.

CSA has also approved a new award named after one of their greats: The Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket award.

''It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate the achievements of both our Proteas men's and Momentum Proteas women's squads,'' said CSA acting executive Pholetsi Moseki.

The winners will be declared on May 31.

''It has been a challenging year in the new normal resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and we must also thank our outstanding medical team for making cricket possible at both international and domestic level,'' Moseki added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021