Soccer-Mandzukic announces AC Milan exit after injury-plagued spell

"I am happy that we have managed to get this great club back to Champions League where it belongs and I wish everybody at the club only the best in the future." Mandzukic made 11 appearances for Milan in all competitions without finding the net as Stefano Pioli's side finished second in Serie A, but missed almost two months with a muscular problem.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:08 IST
Mario Mandzukic has announced he is leaving AC Milan after a six-month spell with the Serie A club that was disrupted by injuries. The 35-year-old Croatian joined Milan as a free agent in January on a deal until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

“It was a pleasure to play for AC Milan - I am thankful to the club management for giving me the opportunity, to the coaching staff for their dedicated work and to my teammates who are not only excellent players but a great group of guys,” Mandzukic wrote on Instagram. “I am happy that we have managed to get this great club back to Champions League where it belongs and I wish everybody at the club only the best in the future.”

Mandzukic made 11 appearances for Milan in all competitions without finding the net as Stefano Pioli's side finished second in Serie A, but missed almost two months with a muscular problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

