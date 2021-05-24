Left Menu

Soccer-Italy's Sensi Euro 2020 participation in doubt

The 25-year-old, who was named in Roberto Mancini’s 33-man preliminary Azzurri squad last week, limped off in the first half of the 5-1 win on the final day of the Serie A season. “The tests revealed that the midfielder has suffered an adductor injury in his right thigh.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:08 IST
Soccer-Italy's Sensi Euro 2020 participation in doubt

Italy midfielder Stefano Sensi's involvement in Euro 2020 is in doubt after he picked up a thigh injury during Inter Milan’s win over Udinese on Sunday. The 25-year-old, who was named in Roberto Mancini’s 33-man preliminary Azzurri squad last week, limped off in the first half of the 5-1 win on the final day of the Serie A season.

“The tests revealed that the midfielder has suffered an adductor injury in his right thigh. His condition will be reassessed in the coming days,” read an Inter Milan statement on Monday. Sensi, whose season has been disrupted by injury problems, scored in his country’s most recent game, a 2-0 FIFA World Cup qualifying win against Lithuania in March.

Italy face Turkey in the opening game of Euro 2020 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on June 11, before facing Switzerland and Wales in Group A.

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

