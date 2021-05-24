Left Menu

PSL 6: Shahid Afridi ruled out of tournament due to back injury

Multan Sultans star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six due to a back injury.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:29 IST
PSL 6: Shahid Afridi ruled out of tournament due to back injury
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi (Photo/ Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Multan Sultans star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six due to a back injury. The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming tournament matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him complete rest.

Shahid, who appeared in Sultans' four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi."While training for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg," said Afridi in the PSL release. "I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy," he added.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have roped in left-handed batsman Umar Amin and West Indies opener Brandon King. The latest additions mean they have now have a complete 20-player squad.Peshawar Zalmi have added Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman as reserve players in their squad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021