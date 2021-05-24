Left Menu

Cycling-Bernal wins shortened Giro stage 16 to extend overall lead

Cold, wet and snowy conditions led to the decision to shorten the stage as two high-altitude climbs at the Fedaia and Pordoi passes were cut from the race. But the Ineos Grenadiers rider battled against the elements to finish 27 seconds ahead of Frenchman Romain Bardet and Italy’s Damiano Caruso.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Colombian Egan Bernal won stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia on Monday to strengthen his grip on the overall leader's Maglia Rosa, as bad weather conditions forced the race from Sacile to Cortina d'Ampezzo to be shortened from 212km to 155km. Cold, wet and snowy conditions led to the decision to shorten the stage as two high-altitude climbs at the Fedaia and Pordoi passes were cut from the race.

But the Ineos Grenadiers rider battled against the elements to finish 27 seconds ahead of Frenchman Romain Bardet and Italy's Damiano Caruso. Bernal now has a lead of two minutes and 24 seconds over second-placed Caruso in the general classification rankings.

