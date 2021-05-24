Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas: CAB to make temporary shelter arrangement for sports associations

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to make a makeshift shelter arrangement in the under galleries of Eden Gardens for sports clubs which have their tents located in the maidan area and are prone to risk due to impact of cyclone Yaas.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:51 IST
CAB logo. Image Credit: ANI
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to make a makeshift shelter arrangement in the under galleries of Eden Gardens for sports clubs which have their tents located in the maidan area and are prone to risk due to impact of cyclone Yaas. The makeshift shelter arrangement will have provision for food and other amenities and will run from Tuesday evening to Friday morning.

On May 26, heavy rainfall is expected at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over north Odisha districts and West Bengal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. "In case any of the institutions/clubs as aforesaid desires to safely evacuate their groundstaff located at their Maidan Tent during this period as a safety measure, they may do so by contacting Hony. Joint Secretary Debabrata Das @ +91 98312 89067," read a letter from CAB to all affiliated units and sports associations (having their tent premises at Kolkata Maidan only).

"This facility would be offered to other sports associations too for their persons staying at their Kolkata Maidan premises only if they desire to avail it," the letter further stated. Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26, as per the India Meteorological Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

