The following are the top sports stories at 2115 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-BCCI-DOMESTIC-PAYMENTS Year after compensation promise, disbursement plan yet to be worked out for Ranji Trophy players By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The compensation promised to India's first-class players after the 2020 Ranji Trophy season stood cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to be disbursed as state units have still not sent in the requisite details, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI on Monday.

SPO-ATH-VIRUS-LD MILKHA COVID positive sprint legend Milkha Singh hospitalised, condition stable (Eds: Updates with Punjab CM's tweet) Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who has tested positive for COVID-19, was on Monday hospitalised, with his son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh saying that the move was a precautionary measure.

SPO-CRI-GILL Gill focussed on playing sessions on his first UK tour New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) India opener Shubman Gill feels the team can't be better prepared for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand but underlined the importance of playing session by session in English conditions.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-COVID-OXYGEN BCCI to donate 2000 10-litre oxygen concentrators to medical organisations battling COVID-19 New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Indian cricket board on Monday said it will distribute 2000 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each to various medical organisations, ramping up the country's overwhelmed healthcare infrastructure in its fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND Hussamuddin gives India winning start at Asian boxing c'ships Dubai, May 24 (PTI) India were off to a confident start at the Asian Boxing Championships with Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) beating Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in his opening bout to enter the quarterfinals, here on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-IND-WOMEN-WC AIFF's detailed plan to send Indian women's team to 2027 World Cup gets Ministry, SAI endorsement By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Endeavouring to send the women's national team to the 2027 FIFA World Cup, the All India Football Federation has charted a detailed plan in this regard, which has been ''endorsed and supported'' by both the Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India.

SPO-BOX-AIBA-REFEREES Should I hear about violation, we will exclude R&J for life, warns AIBA President Kremlev Dubai, May 24 (PTI) International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev said that referees and judges, who ''violate'' AIBA rules, will be excluded for life as the world body pledged ''zero tolerance'' towards those not judging ''fairly'' ahead of the Asian Championships here.

SPO-FOOT-IND-AIFF India faced with tall order: AIFF general secretary ahead of WC, Asian Cup Qualifiers New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das on Monday said the men's national team will have its task cut out in the remaining joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Qatar next month.

SPO-CRI-AUS-TAYLOR Resurfacing of ball-tampering case doesn't help Smith's case: Taylor on Australia captaincy Melbourne, May 24 (PTI) Former Australia skipper Mark Taylor believes the 2018 ball-tampering scandal ''won't go away'' ever and its recent resurfacing will affect Steve Smith's chances of regaining the Test captaincy.

SPO-CRI-NZ-TRAINING-ENG New Zealand's IPL contingent joins team's training ahead of England Tests Southampton, May 24 (PTI) New Zealand players involved in the now-suspended IPL-14, including skipper Kane Williamson, have joined the team's training session for the upcoming two-match Test series against hosts England, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-COVID-RENEDY Renedy's crucial assist helps COVID-struck Manipur breathe New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Former India mid-field maestro Renedy Singh is working relentlessly to arrange oxygen cylinders and help his home state of Manipur win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-COVID-PANDYA-RELIEF Pandya brothers engaged in COVID-19 relief work Vadodara, May 24 (PTI) Indian cricket's Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- are once again doing their bit to help those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, dispatching oxygen concentrators to the centres dealing with the crisis.

SPO-CRI-AFGHANISTAN Afghanistan looking to host Pakistan in UAE Karachi, May 24 (PTI) The Afghanistan Cricket Board is keen to host Pakistan for a white ball series in the United Arab Emirates in August-September.

SPO-HOCK-HI-UMPIRES HI inducts 126 new umpires and technical officials New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Hockey India has inducted 126 new umpires and technical officials into its panel, making them eligible to officiate in domestic tournaments in the sub-junior and junior categories.

