Mohali hockey stadium to be named after Balbir Singh Sr

The Mohali International Hockey stadium will be named after Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr in a tribute ceremony here on Tuesday.

Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr had passed away on May 25 last year.

According to the official spokesperson of the Punjab sports department, Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi gave the nod for naming the Mohali International Hockey Stadium after Balbir Singh Sr. One of the country's greatest athletes, Balbir Singh was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

