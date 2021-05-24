Sports News Roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series; Julio Urias whiffs 10 with 3 RBIs as Dodgers sweep Giants and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

SoftBank CEO slams Games as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations

Advertisement

Japanese tycoon Masayoshi Son warned of significant dangers around holding the Olympics in Tokyo, where the government on Monday kicked off a mass vaccination drive to catch up with other countries and ensure a "safe and secure" Games. In a series of tweets, the influential SoftBank Group CEO expressed bewilderment and concern about the Tokyo Olympics, calling Japan a "vaccine laggard" and saying the slow inoculation drive less than two months before the start of the Games could put people's lives at risk.

MLB roundup: Julio Urias whiffs 10 with 3 RBIs as Dodgers sweep Giants

Julio Urias became the first pitcher in more than two years to drive in three runs and strike out 10 batters in the same game and Gavin Lux added his second grand slam in six days as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-day demolition of the host San Francisco Giants with an 11-5 victory on Sunday. The sweep-completing win pushed the Dodgers past the Giants in the National League West standings after San Francisco had overtaken the defending champions on April 30. Urias (7-1) breezed through six innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He struck out 10 and did not allow a walk.

Olympics - a party short on guests as COVID concerns chip away at Japan training camps

The Olympics may be going ahead, but much of the celebration and connection that normally makes hosting the Games so memorable is being stripped away as almost 50 cities have lost their role as a host or training camp base. More than 70% of those were cancelled by the visiting delegations, fearful of COVID-19 risks and restrictions amid Japan's poor vaccination numbers, shrinking the Games into a Tokyo bubble.

Cycling-Bernal wins shortened Giro stage 16 to extend overall lead

Colombian Egan Bernal won stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia on Monday to strengthen his grip on the overall leader's Maglia Rosa, as bad weather conditions forced the race from Sacile to Cortina d'Ampezzo to be shortened from 212km to 155km. Cold, wet and snowy conditions led to the decision to shorten the stage as two high-altitude climbs at the Fedaia and Pordoi passes were cut from the race.

Olympics-IOC now in 'delivery mode' for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week.

Soccer-Irresistible Inter, Juventus decline: How the Serie A season unfolded

A Serie A season like no other heralded a changing of the guard at the top of Italian football. In his second year in charge of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte masterminded a superb league campaign that ended his club's 11-year wait for the title.

Former Formula One boss Max Mosley dies aged 81

Max Mosley, the former head of Formula One's governing body, has died at the age of 81 after suffering from cancer, his family said on Monday. "The family of Max Mosley can confirm that he died last night after a long battle with cancer. They ask to be allowed to grieve in private," a family statement said.

NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

Golf-Fifty and fabulous: Mickelson defies age to win PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson blocked out the distractions and kept his mind quiet in front of a raucous gallery to win the PGA Championship by two strokes on Sunday and become golf's oldest major winner at the age of 50. Mickelson battled through strong winds, shrugged off a few poor shots and kept calm amid suffocating pressure to record a one-over-par 73 at the Ocean Course, holding his nerve with Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen breathing down his neck.

Golf-Diet and brain training help middle-aged Mickelson to major history

Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)