Soccer-Brondby beat Nordsjaelland to clinch Danish league title

Brondby beat Nordsjaelland 2-0 to claim the Danish Superliga crown on Monday thanks to goals from Lasse Vigen and Anis Slimane which brought a 16-year title drought to an end and sparked celebrations among their supporters in Copenhagen.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:56 IST
Brondby beat Nordsjaelland 2-0 to claim the Danish Superliga crown on Monday thanks to goals from Lasse Vigen and Anis Slimane which brought a 16-year title drought to an end and sparked celebrations among their supporters in Copenhagen. The thousands of yellow-clad fans in attendance witnessed a tense first half and it took until the 45th minute for Vigen to break the deadlock, with Slimane striking seven minutes after the break to secure Brondby's 11th league title.

Flares greeted the final whistle as supporters piled onto the pitch to celebrate a league triumph for the sleeping giants of Danish football that few would have predicted at the beginning of the season. Brondby finished on 61 points, one ahead of FC Midtjylland, who beat Aarhus 4-0 in their final game of the season, and six in front of third-placed city rivals FC Copenhagen.

