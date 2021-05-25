Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola wins LMA Manager of the Year Award

And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. "The award is dedicated and shared with them." Hayes became the first manager from the women's game to be among the top six contenders for the Manager of the Year Award. The Chelsea boss was named Women's Super League Manager of the Year after guiding the London club to consecutive league titles, a League Cup triumph and their first Champions League final, where they were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 01:12 IST
Soccer-Man City's Guardiola wins LMA Manager of the Year Award
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was named League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year on Monday for leading his side to their third Premier League title in four years. City finished 12 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United and also won a fourth consecutive League Cup, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley in April. Guardiola's team take on Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The Spaniard has been awarded the honour for the second time, having previously been recognised during City's record-breaking 2017-18 campaign when they won the league title and became the first top-flight club to record 100 points. He pipped Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Norwich City's Daniel Farke, Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes, West Ham United boss David Moyes, and Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers to the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy.

"I am delighted to win this award for the second time, but an award like this is only possible if a manager is surrounded by top professionals," Guardiola said. "My players have been fantastic - their dedication and professionalism never waver, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced. And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise.

"The award is dedicated and shared with them." Hayes became the first manager from the women's game to be among the top six contenders for the Manager of the Year Award.

The Chelsea boss was named Women's Super League Manager of the Year after guiding the London club to consecutive league titles, a League Cup triumph and their first Champions League final, where they were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021