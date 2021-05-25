Left Menu

Soccer-Sevilla's Czech Republic goalkeeper Vaclik confirms exit

Sevilla's Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires next month. The 32-year-old joined the Andalusian side from Basel in 2018 and quickly established himself as first choice, making 66 La Liga starts during his first two seasons. This term, however, he lost his place to Yassine Bounou and was restricted to five league appearances.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 02:07 IST
Soccer-Sevilla's Czech Republic goalkeeper Vaclik confirms exit
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Sevilla's Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires next month. The 32-year-old joined the Andalusian side from Basel in 2018 and quickly established himself as first choice, making 66 La Liga starts during his first two seasons.

This term, however, he lost his place to Yassine Bounou and was restricted to five league appearances. Through a statement on social media, Vaclik cited a lack of playing time as the reason he would depart.

"It has been an incredible three years that I will never forget," he said. "Although last season has been challenging for me, I'm leaving the club with the greatest respect and admiration.

"I'm convinced I can still play at the highest level, and I'm looking forward to new opportunities ahead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021