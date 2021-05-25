Left Menu

Motor racing-Ferrari confirm Leclerc's crash led to driveshaft failure

The driveshaft hub failure that prevented pole-setter Charles Leclerc from starting his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday was a result of his crash in qualifying the day before, Ferrari said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 02:40 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari confirm Leclerc's crash led to driveshaft failure
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The driveshaft hub failure that prevented pole-setter Charles Leclerc from starting his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday was a result of his crash in qualifying the day before, Ferrari said on Monday. The Italian team had said after the race that it was not clear the problem was connected to the crash.

A spokeswoman said checks after the car returned to the Maranello factory determined the left hub was compromised in the accident. The part then broke after five corners as Leclerc was going to the starting grid.

Leclerc returned to the pits and retired, there not being enough time to make repairs before the start. Team boss Mattia Binotto said on Sunday nothing would have changed by replacing the gearbox, which would have incurred a grid penalty and was the immediate cause of concern.

The left side of the car, which did not bear the brunt of the right side impact in Saturday's crash, was also not on an initial in-depth check list. Ferrari said they would broaden their checks in future. Leclerc, who had hoped to become the first Monegasque to win his home race since Louis Chiron in 1931, took pole after his crash in the dying seconds brought out red flags and prevented rivals from improving on his time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021