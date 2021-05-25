Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics - a party short on guests as COVID concerns chip away at Japan training camps

The Olympics may be going ahead, but much of the celebration and connection that normally makes hosting the Games so memorable is being stripped away as almost 50 cities have lost their role as a host or training camp base. More than 70% of those were cancelled by the visiting delegations, fearful of COVID-19 risks and restrictions amid Japan's poor vaccination numbers, shrinking the Games into a Tokyo bubble.

Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg

Top-seeded Bianca Andreescu needed just 61 minutes on Monday to post a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Spanish qualifier Andrea Lazaro Garcia in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France. The Canadian won 83.9 percent of her first-serve points while winning in her first match since losing to Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the Miami Open final on April 3. Andreescu next faces Belgium's Maryna Zanevska, who defeated Yuliya Hatouka of Belarus 6-2, 6-1 in a battle of qualifiers.

Motor racing-Mercedes mood after Monaco 'lower than a snake's belly': Allison

Technical director James Allison said the mood at Mercedes was "lower than a snake's belly" after Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix and the search was on to find the Formula One champions' missing speed. Valtteri Bottas retired while in second place after the front wheel could not be removed in a pitstop that never re-started, and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished seventh.

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola wins LMA Manager of the Year Award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was named League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year on Monday for leading his side to their third Premier League title in four years. City finished 12 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United and also won a fourth consecutive League Cup, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley in April. Guardiola's team take on Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Motor racing-Ferrari confirm Leclerc's crash led to driveshaft failure

The driveshaft hub failure that prevented pole-setter Charles Leclerc from starting his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday was a result of his crash in qualifying the day before, Ferrari said on Monday. The Italian team had said after the race that it was not clear the problem was connected to the crash.

Sun coach apologizes after comment about opponent's weight

Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller apologized on Monday for a comment he made about Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces and her weight. Cambage, a three-time WNBA All-Star, took to Instagram after the Sun's 72-65 win over the Aces on Sunday night to post a series of videos about what happened during the game. She directed part of her remarks toward Miller.

With Olympics looming, US advises against travel to Japan due to COVID-19

The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan because of a new wave of coronavirus cases just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin. The department also issued its "Level 4" warning against travel to Sri Lanka amid surging infections there. It saw a lower risk in visiting the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda , lowering the islands to a "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel" designation.

Tennis-U.S. Open line judges to be replaced by technology this year

Line judges will no longer feature at the U.S. Open after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Monday that it was implementing the use of electronic line calling on all courts at the year's final Grand Slam. Electronic line calling technology was also used at last year's U.S. Open, apart from at the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums. The technology was also deployed at the Australian Open, a move largely welcomed by players.

Golf-Fifty and fabulous: Mickelson defies age to win PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson blocked out the distractions and kept his mind quiet in front of a raucous gallery to win the PGA Championship by two strokes on Sunday and become golf's oldest major winner at the age of 50. Mickelson battled through strong winds, shrugged off a few poor shots and kept calm amid suffocating pressure to record a one-over-par 73 at the Ocean Course, holding his nerve with Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen breathing down his neck.

Golf-Diet and brain training help middle-aged Mickelson to major history

Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory.

