Left Menu

COVID-19: Thought scary things were going to happen to me, says Seifert

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert on Tuesday opened up on his battle with Covid-19 and how his stint in India really was.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 25-05-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 09:24 IST
COVID-19: Thought scary things were going to happen to me, says Seifert
New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert (Photo/ KKR Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert on Tuesday opened up on his battle with Covid-19 and how his stint in India really was. After the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Seifert ended up testing positive for Covid-19 in India and he was not able to travel back home along with his teammates. KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier returned positive tests first and then Seifert and Prasidh Krishna also returned Covid-19 positive test report.

"I had a tiny cough, at the time I thought it was just a bit of asthma. My heart sank straight away, really. I just went up to my room while everything kind of got sorted out. The world kind of stops a little bit. I just couldn't really think what was next. And that was the scary part of it," stuff.co.nz quoted Seifert as saying. "You hear about the bad things, and I thought that was going to happen to me. The news is all about a lack of oxygen, you don't know if you're going to be in that situation," he added.

Last week, Seifert tested negative for Covid-19 and he headed back home to New Zealand. He is currently undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine in Auckland. "It's just the whole unknown of what Covid is, how you're going to react to it. That's when things got a little bit real for me. There's a lot of people out there that have got over it, and talking to people that have had it, they were saying, 'You'll be alright', which helped me as well."

Talking about his current mental space, Seifert said: "Once a few days had gone by, everything had kind of calmed down a little bit, the New Zealand boys had gone, then I just knew it was a time of getting through it, looking at the positives - getting married in two months, so that's exciting, and I think my fiancee, Morgs, is quite happy that I'm back a bit earlier so I can help planning for that." On May 4, IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - executive

India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - exec...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021