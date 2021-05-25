Left Menu

Cricket-NZ's Seifert breaks down as he recalls COVID ordeal in India

Seifert, who had been with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, was unable to exit India with other New Zealand cricketers after he returned a positive test and became the last foreign player left in the country. Now back in New Zealand, Seifert said his "heart sank straight away" when a team official told him of his positive test.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 09:42 IST
Cricket-NZ's Seifert breaks down as he recalls COVID ordeal in India

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert broke down in tears on Tuesday as he recalled fearing the worst after testing positive for COVID-19 in India following the Indian Premier League's (IPL) suspension. Seifert, who had been with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, was unable to exit India with other New Zealand cricketers after he returned a positive test and became the last foreign player left in the country.

Now back in New Zealand, Seifert said his "heart sank straight away" when a team official told him of his positive test. "The world kind of stops a little bit." he told reporters in a video call from hotel quarantine in Auckland. "I just couldn’t really think what was next. And that was the scary part of it.

"You hear about the bad things, and I thought that was going to happen to me." Seifert was then overcome with emotion on the call and needed a moment to compose himself before going on.

"The news (in India) is all about a lack of oxygen, you don’t know if you’re going to be in that situation," he said. "It’s just the whole unknown of what COVID is, how you’re going to react to it."

The IPL was played in a biosecure bubble before it was suspended indefinitely on May 4 after players and staff on multiple teams contracted COVID-19. Seifert experienced only mild symptoms but the stress had proved the biggest challenge for him.

He said the experience had not turned him off returning to India for the Twenty20 World Cup in October, though the global tournament may be in doubt if the country is unable to overcome a devastating second wave of the coronavirus. "To be honest, the whole time while I was over there, the bubble felt good ... felt safe," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - executive

India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - exec...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021