Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg

Top-seeded Bianca Andreescu needed just 61 minutes on Monday to post a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Spanish qualifier Andrea Lazaro Garcia in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France. The Canadian won 83.9 percent of her first-serve points while winning in her first match since losing to Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the Miami Open final on April 3. Andreescu next faces Belgium's Maryna Zanevska, who defeated Yuliya Hatouka of Belarus 6-2, 6-1 in a battle of qualifiers.

Golf-PGA Championship winner Mickelson 'inspired' by Bucs QB Brady

After winning the PGA Championship on Sunday to become golf's oldest major winner, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson said he had been inspired by the success of Tampa Bay Buccaners' evergreen quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, left the franchise before signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs last year, starting all 20 games in 2020.

Motor racing-Mercedes mood after Monaco 'lower than a snake's belly': Allison

Technical director James Allison said the mood at Mercedes was "lower than a snake's belly" after Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix and the search was on to find the Formula One champions' missing speed. Valtteri Bottas retired while in second place after the front wheel could not be removed in a pitstop that never re-started, and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished seventh.

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting.

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola wins LMA Manager of the Year Award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was named League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year on Monday for leading his side to their third Premier League title in four years. City finished 12 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United and also won a fourth consecutive League Cup, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley in April. Guardiola's team take on Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Motor racing-Ferrari confirm Leclerc's crash led to driveshaft failure

The driveshaft hub failure that prevented pole-setter Charles Leclerc from starting his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday was a result of his crash in qualifying the day before, Ferrari said on Monday. The Italian team had said after the race that it was not clear the problem was connected to the crash.

Tennis-U.S. Open line judges to be replaced by technology this year

Line judges will no longer feature at the U.S. Open after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Monday that it was implementing the use of electronic line calling on all courts at the year's final Grand Slam. Electronic line calling technology was also used at last year's U.S. Open, apart from at the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums. The technology was also deployed at the Australian Open, a move largely welcomed by players.

Olympics-Japan sees no impact on Olympics from U.S. travel advisory

Top Japanese officials said on Tuesday they did not expect a U.S. advisory against travel to Japan amid worries about the coronavirus to affect the Tokyo Olympics - less than two months away - and that U.S. support for the Games was unchanged. The U.S. State Department's "Do Not Travel" advisory and guidance for Japan on Monday did not mention the Olympics specifically but warned against visiting the country now.

Baseball-'Anybody want to suit up?' Injuries abound for New York Mets

The tweet came through during the top of the seventh inning: "Anybody wants to suit up?" It was the New York Mets' billionaire owner Steve Cohen, bemoaning the latest addition to their injury list after Johneshwy Fargas collided with the center-field wall in the fourth inning of Monday's 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Basketball-Lakers' James to face no action over COVID-19 protocol violation

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not face punishment for violating National Basketball Association (NBA) health and safety protocols by attending a promotional event, with the league saying he posed no risk of spreading COVID-19. U.S. media reported last week that James attended an outdoor photoshoot for his tequila brand with several celebrities before the Lakers' 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors.

