Left Menu

Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat in 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:39 IST
Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat in 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss on Tuesday and opted to bat in the second one-day International against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh made two changes to the squad which won the series-opener by 33 runs, giving left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam a debut in place of Taskin Ahmed and picking all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain to replace Mohammad Mithun.

Sri Lanka, which needs to win to keep the three-match series alive, kept the same starting lineup.

The series is important for both teams in terms of qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Lineups: Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021