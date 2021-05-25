Sports News Roundup: Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor; Rays score 7 in 11th to win 11th straight and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Reducing human element is turning tennis into esport: Wilander

As more tournaments around the world opt for electronic line calling systems instead of human line judges, seven-times Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander says tennis is losing its intrigue and personality and is in danger of becoming an esport.

The Australian Open replaced on-court officials with the electronic system at the year's first Grand Slam and U.S. Open organizers said they would use the technology on all courts during the final major in 2021.

Golf-PGA Championship winner Mickelson 'inspired' by Bucs QB Brady

After winning the PGA Championship on Sunday to become golf's oldest major winner, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson said he had been inspired by the success of Tampa Bay Buccaners' evergreen quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, left the franchise before signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs last year, starting all 20 games in 2020.

Golf-PGA chief apologises for crowd issues at PGA Championship

The PGA of America has apologized after spectators overwhelmed security officials and swarmed around Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka on the final hole of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on Sunday. When eventual champion Mickelson's approach shot found the green at the 18th, spectators raced to follow him up the fairway, enveloping him in the crowd and leaving the 50-year-old unnerved by the experience.

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting.

Olympics-Japan sees no Games impact from U.S. travel advice

Top Japanese officials said on Tuesday they did not expect a U.S. advisory against travel to Japan due to coronavirus concerns to affect the Tokyo Olympics - less than two months away - and that U.S. support for the Games was unchanged. The U.S. State Department's "Do Not Travel" advisory and guidance for Japan on Monday did not mention the Olympics specifically but warned against visiting the country now.

MLB roundup: Rays score 7 in 11th to win 11th straight

Francisco Mejia's tiebreaking, two-run single in Tampa Bay's seven-run 11th inning Monday afternoon boosted the Rays to their major-league-best 11th straight win, 14-8 over the host Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla. A late-game substitution, Mejia lined a single off Joel Payamps (0-2) in his first at-bat to score Mike Brosseau and Taylor Walls, breaking a 7-7 tie. Randy Arozarena's double and Austin Meadows' fielder's choice delivered RBIs against Tim Mayza.

Baseball-'Anybody want to suit up?' Injuries abound for New York Mets

The tweet came through during the top of the seventh inning: "Anybody wants to suit up?" It was the New York Mets' billionaire owner Steve Cohen, bemoaning the latest addition to their injury list after Johneshwy Fargas collided with the center-field wall in the fourth inning of Monday's 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Basketball-Lakers' James to face no action over COVID-19 protocol violation

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not face punishment for violating National Basketball Association (NBA) health and safety protocols by attending a promotional event, with the league saying he posed no risk of spreading COVID-19. U.S. media reported last week that James attended an outdoor photoshoot for his tequila brand with several celebrities before the Lakers' 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors.

NHL roundup: Jets prevail in triple OT to sweep Oilers

Kyle Connor scored the triple-overtime winner to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night and the first playoff sweep in franchise history. The Jets, who beat the Oilers 4-0 in the opening-round North Division playoff series, will await the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.

Cricket-NZ's Seifert breaks down as he recalls COVID ordeal in India

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert broke down in tears on Tuesday as he recalled fearing the worst after testing positive for COVID-19 in India following the Indian Premier League's (IPL) suspension. Seifert, who had been with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, was unable to exit India with other New Zealand cricketers after he returned a positive test and became the last foreign player left in the country.

