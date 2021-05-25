Left Menu

Soccer-Former Bayern coach Flick on brink of taking over Germany: reports

Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick looks set to sign a contract to take charge of Germany after this summer's European Championship, succeeding current coach Joachim Loew, media reports said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:43 IST
Soccer-Former Bayern coach Flick on brink of taking over Germany: reports
  • Country:
  • Germany

Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick looks set to sign a contract to take charge of Germany after this summer's European Championship, succeeding current coach Joachim Loew, media reports said on Tuesday. Flick, a former Germany assistant to Loew until 2014, led Bayern to six titles in the 2019/2020 season and also won this season's Bundesliga crown but decided to leave the champions after 18 months in charge. He was long considered the favourite to succeed Loew.

Flick was photographed entering the German FA (DFB) headquarters early on Tuesday with several local media outlets reporting he was due to sign a contract until Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany. Loew, who had a contract until 2022, led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014 with Flick as his assistant, and the 2017 Confederations Cup but his team crashed out in the first round in the 2018 World Cup and has been struggling to perform at the highest level despite an overhaul.

A 6-0 thrashing by Spain in the Nations League in November was Germany's worst defeat in competitive football.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021