Left Menu

Surfing-Australia's Fitzgibbons bags first WSL title of the season

Australia's Sally Fitzgibbons won her first World Surf League (WSL) title of the season at Rottnest Island on Tuesday after beating Johanne Defay of France in the final. The 30-year-old Fitzgibbons, who is set to compete in this year's Tokyo Olympics, where surfing will feature for the fist time, also rose to second in the world rankings after beating compatriot Tyler Wright in the semi-final in Western Australia. "I'm just exhausted.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:21 IST
Surfing-Australia's Fitzgibbons bags first WSL title of the season

Australia's Sally Fitzgibbons won her first World Surf League (WSL) title of the season at Rottnest Island on Tuesday after beating Johanne Defay of France in the final. The 30-year-old Fitzgibbons, who is set to compete in this year's Tokyo Olympics, where surfing will feature for the fist time, also rose to second in the world rankings after beating compatriot Tyler Wright in the semi-final in Western Australia.

"I'm just exhausted. I gave it everything," Fitzgibbons, whose last WSL win came in June 2019, said. "That's what surfing is all about, just playing the game and enjoying whatever happens in the heat. It feels so good to be back in that winner's circle.

"I've set those goals (of finishing in the top five) all year and I'm quietly going about them in my own manner. I just believe it's possible if I do everything in my power, some days like this everything just aligns."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021