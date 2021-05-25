Left Menu

Bumrah's longevity in the game is yet to be determined: Richard Hadlee

Former New Zealand all-rounder Richard Hadlee feels India pacer Jaspirt Bumrah could be more prone to injuries in the coming years due to his unorthodox bowling action. Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler in all three formats, has been consistently performing well for the Virat Kohli-led side.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:42 IST
Bumrah's longevity in the game is yet to be determined: Richard Hadlee
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former New Zealand all-rounder Richard Hadlee feels India pacer Jaspirt Bumrah could be more prone to injuries in the coming years due to his unorthodox bowling action. Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler in all three formats, has been consistently performing well for the Virat Kohli-led side. However, Hadlee feels Bumrah's longevity in the game is yet to be determined since the fast bowler doesn't have a pure action.

"Jasprit's longevity in the game is yet to be determined. I suspect he could be more vulnerable to injury problems than those fast bowlers with more classical and 'pure' actions or techniques. Some of his potential injuries could be severe because of the stresses and strains he places on his body," Hadlee said in an official ICC media release. "I hope any injuries he may incur will not be potentially career ending because he is a delight to watch, and he causes batsmen all sorts of problems with his unsuspecting pace, bounce, and ball movement in the air and off the pitch," he added.

The former New Zealand skipper called Bumrah a strength bowler who generates pace from his last part of the action. He also said coaching an aspiring fast bowler to bowl like Bumrah would be a tedious task for a coach. "Jasprit fits into the unorthodox bowling category with virtually no run up to the crease. His technique in some ways defies belief but has proved to be a highly effective one. He is what I call a shoulder or strength bowler with all his power and pace coming from the final part of his action as he releases the ball," said Hadlee.

"It would be very difficult to coach his technique to an aspiring fast bowler and I think a coach would refrain from doing from that because biomechanically it could cause problems with injury. "However, I suspect some youngsters may try to imitate him. I believe you let aspiring young fast bowlers do it their way but help to fine tune some skill sets and finer subtleties of bowling," he added.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final, slated to begin on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Bumrah will return to the national fold having last played for India in February this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021